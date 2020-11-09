South Africa: Minister Tito Mboweni On Appointment of Olano Makhubela to National Treasury

6 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Appointment of Olano Makhubela to perform the functions of Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority for a period of three months

The Minister of Finance has, in terms of Regulation 3(1)(d) of Financial Sector Regulations, 2018 (as amended) that were made in terms of sections 61(4), 288 and 304 of the Financial Sector Regulation Act No. 9 of 2017, appointed Mr Olano Makhubela to perform the functions of the Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) for a period of three months, effective from 6 November 2020 to 5 February 2021. Mr Makhubela is currently the Divisional Executive for Retirement Funds Supervision at the FSCA, and will continue with these responsibilities.

The appointment follows from the expiry of the term of Advocate Dube Tshidi who was appointed to perform this role from 6 August 2020 to 05 November 2020, following the resignation of Mr Abel Sithole who, as the former Chairperson of the Financial Services Board, was designated to perform the functions of the Commissioner of the FSCA until a Commissioner is appointed from 1 April 2018 in terms of the Financial Sector Regulations as originally published at that stage. As noted in the statement, the Minister indicated that whilst the process for the appointment of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of the FSCA is in progress, the position vacated by Mr Sithole would be rotated between members of the Transitional Management Committee (TMC) for a period of three months each, starting with Adv Tshidi.

Mr Olano Makhubela has been a member of the TMC since its inception on 1 April 2018, and joined the precursor of the FSCA, the Financial Services Board (FSB), as Deputy Registrar of Pension Funds on 1 October 2017. He was previously employed by the National Treasury from 2000 to 2017, serving as a Chief Director for Financial Investments and Savings, which was responsible for the retirement reform policy process. He holds the BCom (Law), Honours in Economics, LLB and MSc in Development Economics degrees.

Adv Tshidi will revert to being a member of the TMC. All members of the TMC's terms will end on the date of termination of the TMC as determined by the Minister by Notice in the Gazette, which date must be at least 30 days after the date of the publication of the Notice, and which must be after the full-time Commissioner and at least two Deputy Commissioners of the FSCA are appointed.

It has also come to the notice of the Treasury that following the retirement of Ms Caroline da Silva on 31 October 2020, three further members of the TMC have indicated their intention to retire in the next 3 to 6 months. Ms da Silva has served the FSB and FSCA with great distinction and dedication, and the Minister would like to thank her for her sterling contribution to the FSB and for helping to part of the team managing the transition to the FSCA.

The National Treasury would like to thank Mr Makhubela for accepting the Minister's appointment, and wishes him all the best in performing his additional duties over and above his current role.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.