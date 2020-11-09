Ethiopia: House of Federation Adopts Resolution to Establish a Transitional Government in Tigray

7 November 2020
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia's House of Federation has this morning voted to establish a transitional government in Tigray regional state.

On September 09 Tigray regional state has unilaterally conducted the 6th election for the regional council, which was subsequently formed on September 24. The newly formed council has also appointed TPLF's Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) as the regional president. Today's resolution by the HoF means the regional state's legislative and executives bodies formed on September 24 will be suspended and replaced by a transitional government to be set up. Today's resolution also said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will deliver report on the progress and performance of the transitional government to the HoF once every three month.

According to a statement issued by the HoF, the transitional government to be established in Tigray region will coordinate with other legitimate government bodies on ways of discarding unconstitutional practices in the region; it will also have the duties and powers endowed to the executive of the regional state. The statement further said, the transitional government will: lead and coordinate the executive body; assign individuals to lead the executive; ensure the rule of law is respected; facilitate the conducting of election in the region; approve regional budget and prepare plans; conduct other duties assigned by the federal government. The transitional government will also oversee all the resolutions adopted by the House of Federation, including the approval of the intervention by the federal government in Tigray regional state.

On October 02, Adem Farah, Speaker of the House of Federation, said that one of the measures the HoF will implement was the establishment of a regional transitional government, which will be accountable to the federal government. The other constitutional measure the speaker said was dispatching federal security forces to control the regional state's actions that have endangered the constitutional order.

Speaker Adem's initial statement of the plan by the HoF to adopt a resolution came a few days after TPLF, the governing party of Tigray regional state, said the region will not comply with laws, directives, and regulations, among others, to be enacted by the federal government after its current term in office came to an end on Monday October 05/2020. TPLF had recalled all its representatives both from the House of People's Representatives (HoPR) and HoF as of October 05. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.