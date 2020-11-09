South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Covid-19 Cases for 6 November

press release

As of 1pm on 06 November, the Western Cape has 3169 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 117 537 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 109 975 recoveries.

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded 4 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4393. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.