Ethiopia: House Orders Federal Govt to Intervene in Tigray to Safeguard Constitutional Order

- Sets direction to establish transitional regional gov't in Tigray

ADDIS ABABA - The House of Federation has ordered the federal government to intervene in Tigray Regional State and set direction for the establishment of transitional government in the region.

The House has passed decisions which will help to establish interim administration of Tigray State in accordance with the Constitution, and proclamation 359/1995, it was indicated.

The outlawed clique has carried out attacks on the Ethiopian heroic National Defense Forces based in the region, and opened fire on bordering areas of Amhara state injuring civilians and damaging property; thus the House of Federation ordered the federal government to intervene in the state with a view to protecting the constitutional order.

It has also ordered the Prime Minister of the country to intervene and neutralize the threat and to deploy the federal police or the army or both entities as well as take measures per the proclamation 359/95 Art. 14 (2) in harmony with the State of Emergency. Further, it has passed decision to ban the outlawed state council and the highest executing body and put in place a provisional administration per the proclamation's Art. 15.

The administration to be established along with other legal entities would take measures to discard the situation that threated the constitutional order.

Hence, the state's highest judicial organ would have the following mandates.

A. Lead and facilitate the executive body

B. Assign provisional officials

C. Ensure the respect of law and order

D. Facilitate conditions as required for the conduct of election

E. Endorse state's plan and budget

F. Undertakes other tasks the federal government puts in place

It has also been decided that the Prime Minister of the FDRE would as required report quarterly on the House's resolutions and implementations.

The house calls upon the people of Ethiopia and that of the state's to stand by the side of the National Defense Forces that has been sacrificing itself for the sovereignty of the country as well as by the would-be established provisional admiration.