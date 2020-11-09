South Africa: Eastern Cape Acting Provincial Commissioner Welcomes the Sentences Meted By Various Courts Last Week

press release

The South African Police Service Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major Thembisile Patekile, has commended the meticulous investigation and relentless efforts by the SAPS Detectives who ensure that harsh sentences were meted by various courts across the province in the past week.

- East London Regional Court convicted and sentenced two men each to undergo twenty (20) years imprisonment for murder on 02 November 2020.

It is alleged that there was a traditional ceremony at Sotho Locality, Mooiplaas Village outside East London on 30 November 2018. The accused had misunderstanding with Sidima Nkqayintsha, aged 32. The pair men drew their knives and stabbed Nkqayintsha on his upper body and he died at the scene. A murder case was registered at Mooiplaas Police Station. Both accused were traced and arrested. The pair, 20-year old Vuyisa Kitshini and Michael Mvumvu, aged 27 were each sentenced to undergo twenty (20) years imprisonment. They were also declared unfit to possess firearms.

- On 5 November 2020, Mount Fletcher Regional Court sentenced Nkosozuko Qobisa, 30, and his accomplice Aphiwe Rum, 23 to life and 5 years each for rape and house breaking.

It is alleged on 2 February 2018, a 63-year-old woman and her 11-year-old granddaughter were sleeping at their homestead at Ngqwaneni location, Katkop when they crudely awoken by the two suspects kicking the door. The suspects raped the woman and fled the scene. The matter was reported to the police and the docket was handed over to Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offence Unit (FCS). The victim assisted the police investigation as she was able to identify the suspects and they were arrested on 6 February 2020.

Mount Fletcher Regional Court found both accused guilty of rape and house breaking on 05 November 2020. Both were sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for house breaking and life imprisonment for rape.

- In another incident, Mount Fletcher Regional Court convicted and sentenced Sakhele Lutshaba aged 42 and Sinithemba Ndamase 27, to serve long jail time for their crimes on 6 November 2020.

It is alleged that on 20 December 2019 the victim, 42, was with her friends when her uncle, Sakhele Lutshaba arrived and requested her to accompany him to fetch money at his house. Upon arrival at the house, the suspect sexually abused the niece and left her there. A case docket was registered and was assigned to FCS for further investigation. The suspect was arrested and was granted bail. He went back and forth to court until the finalization of the case on 05 November 2020 when he was convicted and sentence to 10 years imprisonment and declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Sinethemba Ndamase was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and 5 years imprisonment for house breaking. It is alleged that on 25 July 2020 the 88-year-old victim was raped by the suspects who forcefully kicked the victim's door and raped the victim who was sleeping at her home with her 13-year-old granddaughter. The suspect threatened them before fleeing the scene. The brave granddaughter reported the matter to the neighbours who immediately gathered the community members to search for the suspect. He was apprehended and handed over to the police.

Acting Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Major General Tembisile Patekile commended the investigators for the sentences. "It is only through thorough and responsive investigation of cases and the integrated partnership with the prosecuting authority that we, the SAPS can enhance our strategy of achieving our goal of building a society where law abiding citizens, especially vulnerable women and children ARE and FEEL safe at their homes", he said.

"Credit must be given to the investigators/investigating team, prosecutors, the 1st responders at the crime scene, forensic experts and all those involved in securing watertight cases against these criminals. At the same time, we hope that families will derive strength from the fact that those who inflicted painful experience in their lives, have been sent to jail for a very long time," he added.