Southern Africa: Namibia Name Provisional Squad for Cosafa Men's U-20 Championships

press release

Namibia coach James Britz has named his provisional squad for the 2020 COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championship that will be staged in South Africa's Nelson Mandela Bay from December 3-13.

The tournament will serve as a zonal qualifier for the 2021 CAF Under-20 Cup of Nations, placing additional importance on the coveted regional trophy.

Britz, who was recently appointed to the head coach role and will be assisted by Jerry Zimmer, has convened a camp to get the team ready for the competition.

"It's a great honor for me to be bestowed with this chance and the championship being about AFCON Qualifiers makes it so exciting and encouraging. We will do our best and we are glad football is getting back and this can only get better," Britz said.

Namibia have been drawn in Group B and will open their campaign against Zambia on December 4.

After that they take on Malawi (Dec. 7) and Comoros (Dec. 9), with only the top team in each pool and the best runner-up advancing to the semifinals.

Namibia are returning to the competition for the first time since 2017, where they managed four points in their pool after a win over Angola (1-0) was followed by a loss to Lesotho (2-1) and a draw with Zimbabwe (0-0).

Namibia were in many ways the surprise-package of the 2010 COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championships, making it all the way to the final before losing out to Zambia.

Some of the football that they displayed was simply outstanding and players such as captain Sydney Urikhob have gone on to play in South Africa's PSL.

It was their best ever result in the tournament, beating their semifinal showing in 2007, while in 2013 they managed five points to finish second in their first round pool behind the powerful South Africans.

Namibia provisional squad: Fritz Narib, Rogiano Goagoseb, Fellip Joseph, Benjamin Pretorius, Vicenzo Ortner, Tully Nashixua, Immanuel Hamunyela, Johaness Shimweyheleni, Tjinae Maharero, Arnold Tjiveze, Derl Hoebeb, Victor Shimweyheleni, Promise Gurirab, Baron Eiseb, Ngero Katua, Amazing Kandjii, Roberto Boois, Paulus Amunyela, Xavier Mcclune, Deco Gonteb, Romeo Amon, Denzil Narib, Steven Damaseb, Prins Tjiueza, Edmar Kamatuka, Giovanni Narib, Llewelly Both, Pitsi Ameb, Monas Stern, Nicky Daniels, Clemence Mwashekele, Carl Tjipe, Tulela Shipanga, Geovanni Kaninab, Murphy Naobeb, Heinrich Plaatjies, Zander McClune, Junhino Jantze, Karel Gaseb, Utjita Kazongominja, Gonzales Tsuseb, Gerson Geingob, Ronin Berendt, Isack Owoseb, Kaviua Taylor, Mathew Manyekange, Nadjigwa Filipus, Leyton McGalty, Jabes Guiseb, Ndeshianda Victory, Jovane Narib, Viuaa Kuhanga, Ujamisa Siririka, Kavehungua Kavita and Clifton Dreyer.