South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Extends Heartfelt Condolences to Zulu Royal Family

8 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, has on behalf of the provincial government extended his heartfelt condolences to King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu and the Royal Household following the passing of His Majesty's eldest son Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.

As the Provincial Government of KwaZulu-Natal we wish to express our profound shock and sadness at the news of the passing of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.

Indeed, our hearts are broken and we are deeply hurt by this tragedy that has befallen our Royal Family. It has been a very difficult year as we have seen our King and the Royal family enduring unimaginable sorrow of losing family members. Not long ago our Royal Household mourned the passing of the sister to the King, Queen Noloyiso Zulu, while we also recently mourned the passing of uMtwana waseZibindini. Today another dark cloud hangs over our Royal Family with the passing of Prince His Royal Highness Prince Lethukuthula.

This is an immeasurable pain especially when a parent loses a child. We grieve with His Majesty the King, the Royal Family and the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

These are indeed trying times for our Royal Family. Prince Lethukuthula was a shining light and much was still expected of him.

On behalf of our government and the people of KwaZulu-Natal we extend our deepest condolences to Isilo and the Royal Family and wish them strength during this painful period of losing Prince Lethukuthula who still had so many years of his life to enrich our nation.

Our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty and the Royal Family at this difficult period for our province.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.