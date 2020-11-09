South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Extends Heartfelt Condolences to Zulu Royal Family

press release

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, has on behalf of the provincial government extended his heartfelt condolences to King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu and the Royal Household following the passing of His Majesty's eldest son Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.

As the Provincial Government of KwaZulu-Natal we wish to express our profound shock and sadness at the news of the passing of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.

Indeed, our hearts are broken and we are deeply hurt by this tragedy that has befallen our Royal Family. It has been a very difficult year as we have seen our King and the Royal family enduring unimaginable sorrow of losing family members. Not long ago our Royal Household mourned the passing of the sister to the King, Queen Noloyiso Zulu, while we also recently mourned the passing of uMtwana waseZibindini. Today another dark cloud hangs over our Royal Family with the passing of Prince His Royal Highness Prince Lethukuthula.

This is an immeasurable pain especially when a parent loses a child. We grieve with His Majesty the King, the Royal Family and the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

These are indeed trying times for our Royal Family. Prince Lethukuthula was a shining light and much was still expected of him.

On behalf of our government and the people of KwaZulu-Natal we extend our deepest condolences to Isilo and the Royal Family and wish them strength during this painful period of losing Prince Lethukuthula who still had so many years of his life to enrich our nation.

Our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty and the Royal Family at this difficult period for our province.