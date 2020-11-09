South Africa: Investing in Property Can Be Painless

analysis

Fractional ownership, whether of shares or property, is democratising investing in South Africa.

First published in Daily Maverick 168

In the three months since investment company EasyEquities launched its fractional property investment business, EasyProperties, it has raised more than R20-million for four property funds from 10,000 investors and is now fundraising for a new fund.

Each fund is invested in one property, with multiple units.

The average size of an individual investment is R1,600 and the average age of investors is under 30, with the oldest investor 90 and the youngest (all 48 of them) under the age of one. For many investors, this is the first time they have owned property - even if it is a fraction of a property. In one family's case, three generations became property owners for the first time, at the same time, through this vehicle.

Fractional property ownership is not a new trend, as evidenced by the expensive legacy of timeshare that legions of South Africans are still invested in. Many would sell if they could, but find selling timeshare as easy to sell as a used mattress.

This is different, says Rupert Finnemore, MD of EasyProperties. In the case of...