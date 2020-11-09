South Africa: Patrice Motsepe to Run for CAF Presidency

The South African Football Association (SAFA) national Executive Committee has approved the decision to support Dr Patrice Motsepe as a candidate for the position of President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

"His business acumen, his observance of governance, his legal training, his global business network and skill, his commitment and love for Africa football make this a revolutionary choice for the leadership of African football," SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan, said.

Jordaan was addressing a media briefing on Monday in Johannesburg, with Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa on the candidacy of Motsepe for CAF Presidency.

"And so, the post continental and global football environment requires football commercial partners to re-examine the competition offering of CAF. It must improve its global profile and standing as a confederation of Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and we believe that he is the candidate that can achieve this for the benefit of African football," Jordaan said.

He said the focus areas must be the growth of women in football, the introduction of technology and innovation to improve Africa's competiveness, closing disparities between African football nations, and strengthening the global zone of federations on the continent.

Other focus areas include building bridges and partnerships between football, business and strengthening the governance and ethics of football.

"Our nomination of Motsepe moves him from the boardroom to the dressing room. We understand that in order for the dressing room to be better and to get better results, you must strengthen your relationship with the boardroom.

"He is the person that straddles both the boardroom and the dressing room. We think he is the most appropriate person that we could offer for the leadership of CAF," Jordaan said.

The Minister thanked SAFA for identifying a candidate that is capable of making a difference in football.

"Going forward we want stability in football, characterised by integrity and be in the news for all the right reasons. We believe in Motsepe we have that. It is not just football, it also about diplomatic relations with other countries.

"As South Africa we are very firm on our commitment to see a better Africa and better world. We think that the strengthening of those relations and having a better Africa would need a person who has affinity to the mother continent. He has that," said Mthethwa.