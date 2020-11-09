South Africa: Patrice Motsepe to Run for CAF Presidency

Flickr
South African business tycoon, Patrice Motsepe (file photo).
9 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Football Association (SAFA) national Executive Committee has approved the decision to support Dr Patrice Motsepe as a candidate for the position of President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

"His business acumen, his observance of governance, his legal training, his global business network and skill, his commitment and love for Africa football make this a revolutionary choice for the leadership of African football," SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan, said.

Jordaan was addressing a media briefing on Monday in Johannesburg, with Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa on the candidacy of Motsepe for CAF Presidency.

"And so, the post continental and global football environment requires football commercial partners to re-examine the competition offering of CAF. It must improve its global profile and standing as a confederation of Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and we believe that he is the candidate that can achieve this for the benefit of African football," Jordaan said.

He said the focus areas must be the growth of women in football, the introduction of technology and innovation to improve Africa's competiveness, closing disparities between African football nations, and strengthening the global zone of federations on the continent.

Other focus areas include building bridges and partnerships between football, business and strengthening the governance and ethics of football.

"Our nomination of Motsepe moves him from the boardroom to the dressing room. We understand that in order for the dressing room to be better and to get better results, you must strengthen your relationship with the boardroom.

"He is the person that straddles both the boardroom and the dressing room. We think he is the most appropriate person that we could offer for the leadership of CAF," Jordaan said.

The Minister thanked SAFA for identifying a candidate that is capable of making a difference in football.

"Going forward we want stability in football, characterised by integrity and be in the news for all the right reasons. We believe in Motsepe we have that. It is not just football, it also about diplomatic relations with other countries.

"As South Africa we are very firm on our commitment to see a better Africa and better world. We think that the strengthening of those relations and having a better Africa would need a person who has affinity to the mother continent. He has that," said Mthethwa.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.