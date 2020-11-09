South Africa: Inquest Case Open After Two Men Suffocate to Death

8 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Police in Masemola near Lebowakgomo outside the City of Polokwane have opened an inquest case following the untimely death of two men who were allegedly found suffocated in the early hours of Saturday, 07 November 2020.

Reportedly, the deceased were cooking food inside a Spaza shop using a gas stove. It is believed that they had dinner and ultimately forgot to switch off the gas after cooking. Subsequently, they locked themselves inside the spaza shop and went to sleep.

Saturday morning, one of the deceased's partner, went to check on them and found the duo dead. Prior to the discovery of the bodies, there was a strange smell of gas that could be inhaled few meters away from the spaza shop.

The cause of death on the two deceased will still be determined by the ongoing police investigations including the post-mortem examination.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has urged members of the community to take precautionary measures especially when they are utilizing the resources like gas stoves, gas lamps, electricity, etc, that are convenient for domestic use, to prevent this type of incidents to occur.

