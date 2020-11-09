Nigeria: South-East Govs, Wike Meet Over IPOB

Southeast governors, yesterday, held a stakeholder's meeting with Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Though there was no official announcement on the purpose of the meeting, it was gathered that the meeting was in connection with the recent attacks by hoodlums identified by security agencies as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State.

Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, was said to have led other South East governors to the meeting at the Rivers Government House.

The Governors arrived at Government House, Port Harcourt on Sunday evening.

Wike had declared war on members of the proscribed IPOB after they reportedly hijacked the #EndSARS protest to unleash mayhem on security formations in Oyigbo, killing six soldiers and four policemen.

The proscribed group was also accused of burning all the police stations in Oyigbo including an Area Command, 50 police vehicles, hospitals, and a court.

The Army had launched an operation in the community to fish out members of IPOB and retrieve over 50 AK47 rifles reportedly stolen by them.