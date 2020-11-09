Nigeria: NAF Airstrikes Kill Scores of Bandits in Kaduna

9 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Nigerian Air Force on Saturday killed scores of bandits while attempting to rustle cattle in the Kuzo area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the bandits who were at an open patch along the East-West Axis of the Forest, were killed through airstrikes of NAF troops attached to 'The Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE'.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, who confirmed this in a statement yesterday, explained that the NAF attack helicopter, on armed reconnaissance mission in the area, strafed the target area leading termination of the bandits.

The statement read, "The Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE has neutralized several armed bandits in the Kuzo area of Kaduna State, as they attempted to move hundreds of rustled livestock through the area."

