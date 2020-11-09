Cameroon: New Deal Anniversary - Celebrations Across the Nation

The nation celebrated the 38th anniversary of President Paul Biya's accession to power on Friday, November 6, 2020. The celebrations were void of the hitherto fanfare and buoyancy due to the coronavirus pandemic which government is resolutely determined to fight and if possible eradicate from the country. As such, the celebrations were therefore marked by efforts to respect restrictive measures put in place to contain the spread of COVID- 19.

Despite the context, the celebrations mostly by officials and members of President Biya's ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) were moments to recount the achievements of the New Deal government, pray for peace to reign in Cameroon and for development. The CPDM officials also used the occasion to mobilise for the December 6, 2020 election of Regional Councillors in the country.