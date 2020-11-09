Cameroon: Bamenda - CPDM Mobilised for Regional Election

Special Prayers for leadership that inspires hope and practical modalities for effective participation of Councillors at December 6, 2020 Regional elections at center of anniversary event in Bamenda.

Song and dance was the concluding item of the open air anniversary event around the swimming pool of the Bamenda- based Ayaba- hotel.

It featured the North West CPDM team leader, H.E Philemon Yang stressing the need for collective action in search for a prosperous future for the region. He featured President Biya's comprehensive insurance for success despite difficulties and inspired the population to listen to reality from the government and the Head of State towards a better North West region in a better Cameroon. The CPDM permanent team leader said 38 years of the President's leadership has offered an opportunity to celebrate wonderful times with the region having captured, retained and kept successes in tough times.

He saluted the increasing collaboration of the population with defense and security forces in the face of the ongoing socio-political and security crisis, the increasing return of pupils and students to schools and the imminent Regional elections which comes to make the North West and South West Regions better governed, more economically viable and enjoy a brighter psychosocial future.

CPDM Regional team member, Minister Felix Mbayu revisited the Code on Decentralisation which offered the Special Status to the North West and South West regions as an effort that offers more democratic opportunities, enhances local development and improves delivery in public services. It was Hon.Fidelis Nji who featured practical modalities to ensure an effective and massive participation of the 1,043 CPDM municipal Councillors of the region at the December 6, 2020 Regional elections in a show of gratitude for the Special Status.

Special prayers set the tone for the event with appeals for God to bless the Head of State with a servant spirit, listening ear and Angels around him for peace and justice to reign. It was also about thanksgiving prayers for the nation to remain united in spite of storms.