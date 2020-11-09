Cameroon: Douala Fintech Tour Underway

9 November 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The platform for IT developers and regulators met for two days in Douala recently.

The third edition of the meeting of IT developers and regulators dubbed Douala Fintech Tour, took place on October 5 and 6th in Douala on the theme; "let's together construct the infrastructure of invisible finance." The meeting organised by Kmer Start-up Hub in collaboration with the Douala City council, GMAC and a sister organisation from Cote d'Ivoire, saw the participation of Fintech start-ups in Cameroon such as GIMAC, Kamix, Keecash, CinetPay, IT Advisory, Monetique Integral, Pursar and SME CreditPro company which is among the 20 companies to represent Africa in an international Fintech festival in Singapore.

The presentations dwelled on the "collaboration BEAC, GMAC, COBAC; what perspectives for rapid growth" as well as "creating an enabling Fintech ecosystem, the role of regulators. According to Essame Christian Richard, president of Kmer Start-up Hub, said Fintechs are out to democratise financial transactions in Cameroon by granting financial services to both people with banks and those without bank accounts by developing innovative solutions to local problems. "Less than 15 percent of the population have bank accounts or insurance cover and Fintech start-ups develop solutions that grant financial services to the rest of the population without bank accounts," he said.

He however decried the fat that Cameroonians do not have confidence in the Fintechs and prefer to solicit technology from abroad even when there is the local expertise. He said they work with banks, money transfer institutions, insurance companies and so forth. The Douala Fintech Tour, he said was created to serve as a platform for collaboration among regulators, banks and financial institutions as well as Fintech start-ups. He said Fintechs need to be informed on regulations so as to take it into consideration when developing programs. He said security and reliability are the watch words of Fintech start-up when developing programmes.

