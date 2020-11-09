Cameroon: Buea - Chief of Liwu La-Malale Massacred

After the heinous crime on November 6, 2020 the armed men reduced his palace to ashes.

His Majesty Molinga Francis Nangoh, third class traditional ruler of Liwu la-Malale village in Buea Subdivision, has been murdered. The barbaric incident occurred on November 6, 2020, when armed men believed by villagers to be separatists stormed the palace of Chief Molinga about 7:30 pm and committed the macabre. His palace was reduced to ashes after he was killed. An observation on the corpse at the Buea Regional Hospital Mortuary upon preservation showed it has been perforated certainly with a machete or an axe by the slaughterers.

On Saturday November 7, 2020, Malomba Esembe, Member of Parliament for Buea Urban Constituency visited the burnt palace of Liwu la-Malale to see for himself the situation. He also took words of comforts to the bereaved family, villagers and Buea Chiefs. Hon. Malomba condemned in the strongest terms the act of wickedness perpetuated on Chief Molinga Francis. "This is another affront to the sacredness of human life, to the solemnity of traditional institutions especially in Buea," he indicated. The MP called upon the persecutor of the city of Buea to probe into the matter and ensure that justice is served. He told the people of Buea that it is their responsibility to expose those in their communities who are sponsors and perpetuators of these acts of hate and wickedness. "At this time, we must go beyond condemnation to active participation with administrative and judiciary authorities in order to preserve peace in our communities. Remember that each one of us has a natural duty to care for others, and to protect one another's life," he encouraged. He added that it is only by doing this that a future of peace will be guaranteed for all.