Cameroon: North West - Sacrilegious Kidnap of Cardinal Tumi Condemned

Bamenda Archbishop; His Grace Andrew Nkea prays for peace, justice, stresses that darkness will never overcome light in the face of the raging socio-political crisis in the regions.

His Grace Andrew Nkea; the Catholic Archbishop of Bamenda has described as sacrilegious, the kidnap on November 5, 2020 and later release on November 6, 2020 of the Emeritus Archbishop of the Douala Archdiocese, Christian Cardinal Tumi. The man of God was on his way to Kumbo, Bui Division with His Majesty the Fon of Nso, Selm Mbinglo II when the unexpected happened in a neighbourhood of Ngoketunjia Division.

The event on November 7, 2020 was the peak celebration of the Golden jubilee of the erection of the Diocese of Bamenda when Archbishop Andrew Nkea told faithful that darkness will never overcome light in the face of socio-political and security challenges staring the North West and South West regions on the face.

Presiding the Jubilee High Mass at the Plaza of St. Joseph's Cathedral, Mankon, the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea; His Grace Julio Murat prayed God to help the North West find peace again. The Jubilee Committee chairman; Fr. William Neba regretted hostilities that have caused loss of lives and property during the crisis and said the challenges have made faithful better instruments for peace and reconciliation.

The kidnap of the Emeritus Archbishop Cardinal Tumi and the traditional ruler of the Nso people did not go without widespread condemnation. The President General of the Nso Cultural and Development Association, (NSODA) on a social media outing; condemned what he described as a humiliation and an act that tramples on tradition and religion. His message urged all Nso sons who could be associated with any plan to humiliate their people to rethink their ways because, "No man, however great can win a war against his people."