Morocco: Ifma Virtual Muaythai World Championships (Shadow Boxing) - Morocco's Asmaa El Asri Clinches Silver

7 November 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Morocco's Asmaa El Asri won the silver medal in the "shadow boxing" category at the First Virtual Muaythai World Championships, held from October 1 to November 10 by the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA).

El Asri (Assouar Taroudant) grabbed the silver medal after losing to Greek Irene Agathaggelidi on the score of 27-30.

The Moroccan reached the finals after defeating Ralph Chein Seilleno (Philippines) 30-27 in the semifinals.

The Royal Moroccan Federation of Kickboxing, Muaythai, Savate and related sports held a similar national event during the quarantine period and some winners were selected by the National Technical Committee to represent Morocco at the Virtual World Championships.

