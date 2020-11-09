Nigeria: Rivers Govt Set to Reward 2018 National Sports Festival Medalists

8 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Rivers State Government is set to reward medalists of the 2018 National Sports Festival (NSF) from the state, this is in accordance with the state government's resolve to boost sports in the state.

It will be recalled that Rivers state amassed 69 gold, 58 silver and 66 bronze medals to finish second on the NSF log table behind Delta State at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja.

According to a reliable source, the state government in liaison with the state ministry of sports and youth development is to reward the athletes who did the state proud at the Games.

The source further went on to note that the Rivers state government will put in place a good reward system for hard work and diligence for her athletes, which will propel others to work hard towards attaining victory.

"The fact is, if people are rewarded when they bring glory to their home state, others would follow suit. If an athlete is well remunerated and celebrated for his or her dedication and devotion, his contemporaries would have the urge to become celebrated too, and this is the aim of this reward process orchestrated by the state government".

The source also noted that the state government will ensure the Rivers athletes get all the needed assistance at the upcoming 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin City.

