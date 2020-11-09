Africa: Important to Respond to Other Diseases Beyond Covid-19

9 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

This week will see countries marking World Diabetes Day. Although the planet is justifiably preoccupied with the spread of Covid-19, we should not overlook the need to respond to other more preventable causes of disease and death.

Globally, an estimated 422 million adults were living with diabetes in 2014, compared to 108 million in 1980. Over the past decade, diabetes prevalence has risen faster in low and middle-income countries than in higher income countries.

In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 61/225 designating 14 November as World Diabetes Day. The resolution recognised "the urgent need to pursue multilateral efforts to promote and improve human health and provide access to treatment and healthcare education".

Nurses currently account for over half of the global health workforce and the theme for World Diabetes Day this year is The Nurse and Diabetes. The campaign aims to raise awareness around the crucial role nurses play in supporting people living with diabetes.

With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing, and diabetes on the rise, universal national healthcare is vital.

