Namibia: Geingob Congratulates Us President-Elect Joe Biden

David Lienemann/The White House
Vice President Joe Biden gives remarks to the U.S. – Africa Business Forum at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, DC in 2014
9 November 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The President He Dr. Hage Geingob Congratulated Us President elect Joe Biden on Saturday, 7 November for his victory in the US Presidential elections, saying that Namibia is looking forward to working with Biden on stronger bilateral relations.

"Namibia looks forward to working with President-elect Joe Biden in the interest of stronger bilateral relations and a multilateral order that champions a better and fairer world," Geingob said.

Biden will become the 46th President of the United States of America. Geingob said Namibia appreciated Biden's support during the country's fight for independence.

"During our fight for freedom, we have come to know Joe Biden as a principled Senator who stood firm in the fight against apartheid in South Africa and the region," Geingob added.

Caption: US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

