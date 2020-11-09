Seychelles Moves Israel Up to List of Countries That Can Most Easily Visit

9 November 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The Seychelles' Department of Health has moved Israel up to the list of countries permitted to visit the island nation as of November 16, a listing welcomed by the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB).

This means that visitors from Israel must have a COVID-19 negative PCR test 48 hours before departure for Seychelles alongside their approved Health Travel Authorisation (HTA) for entry and will not be subject to a restriction of movement during their stay.

Conditions applicable to visitors from countries on the Category 1 that are deemed low or medium risk are less rigid than for other visitors coming from countries listed as Category 2 which have higher risks.

The chief executive of STB, Sherin Francis, said, "I can say that we are happy it has been added onto the list of permitted Category 1 countries and this will come into effect as of the 16th November. This means that we would be able to get some traction from Israel now that movement from Europe has reduced significantly."

She said that although Israel is not necessarily a big market for Seychelles, like France, UK or other European countries are, "it is a very constant market with high yield visitors. Israel is a country where the COVID-19 containment has improved a lot. Its infection rate has considerably lowered."

Since the new listing, Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, is getting a lot of interest from Israel.

"We are seeing a lot of response on the ground from the agencies which sell Seychelles in Israel. Already they have started to push sales. Air Seychelles has its first flight which will land from Israel on 16th November also," said Francis.

STB is also intensifying its marketing strategies and Francis said that "I believe over the next few weeks with our work we will be able to attract Israeli citizens to holiday in Seychelles. Even if it is not a big market for us, in the present COVID 19 situation, with the right communication and connectivity it can make a difference in our arrival figures."

The news of Israel being now listed as Category 1 Seychelles has also been welcomed in the Middle Eastern country with its media already reporting on the development.

Another market which is set to pick up even if it is not a big one is South Africa as it too is now on the Category 1 list especially now that Air Seychelles has resumed commercial passenger services to Johannesburg.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.