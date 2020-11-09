Gambia: Adama Jammeh Assures Olympic Qualifications, Not Wild Cards

9 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Barrow

Gambian sprinter Adama Jammeh has promised Gambians that Gambian athletes will work hard to secure their 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifications and not go to the Olympics through wild cards.

Mr. Jammeh made these remarks last Thursday as The Gambia National Olympic Committee bids farewell to five national athletes as they return to Dakar, Senegal to continue their preparations at the High Performance Training Center ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Jammeh who could not complete his race at the All Africa Games last year in Morocco is optimistic that all athletes will meet the required timing that will see them through to Tokyo thus not needing wild cards.

"Wild cards qualification is a thing of the past for Gambian athletes," he stated, noting that they are fully prepared both mentally and physically.

Five athletes in Gina Bass, Adama Jammeh, Segan Jobe, Alieu Joof and Ebrima Camara will be at the IAAF High Performance Training Center in Dakar.

Gina Bass is the only Gambian athlete to have so far book her qualifications ticket for Tokyo 2022 after winning gold in 200m and silver in 100m at the All Africa Games last year in Morocco.

The remaining four athletes will have to work hard during their stay in Dakar if they are to secure their timing for a place in Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

