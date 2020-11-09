Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers No New Case, No Death

The189th COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia for 6 November 2020 (published on the 8th November 2020) has indicated a no new positive case registration and no new death.

With the latest development, the country still has a total of 3, 684 positive cases and 121 deaths since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia on the 16th March 2020.

The Gambia, however, has 30 COVID-19 patients in treatment or self-isolation (active cases).

6 persons were discharged from self-isolation. No person is in quarantine.

2 new COVID-19 patients received psychological first aid this week.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 15 new positive cases bringing its total confirmed positive cases to 15, 708. It has registered 15,330 recoveries, 326 deaths and 45 under treatment.

