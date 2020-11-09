Gambia: UDP to Intensify Engagement in Nbr After Losing Counsellorship By-Election

9 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

The leader for the United Democratic Party (UDP), Lawyer Ousainou Darboe has stated that the UDP would intensify its engagement with the people of Jokadu in the North Bank Region (NBR) after losing the counsellorship by-elections to the National People's Party (NPP) on Saturday.

UDP candidate Momodou Sillah polled the least number of votes in the counsellorship by-elections after grabbing 257 votes. The newly formed National People's Party (NPP) candidate, Awa Gaye, won the seat with 1364 votes followed by Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) Yama Cham who polled 700 votes.

The Alliance Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC)'s Wuyeh Jarra earned 446 voted.

"Notwithstanding, we know that we might be successful at the polls but I want to congratulate Lamin Mass and his entire campaign team. I also want to congratulate our candidate Muhammed Sillah for having the tenacity and courage for fighting as usual in order to achieve his goals in the by-elections."

The veteran politician congratulated his campaign team in the Kerr Jarga ward, noting that they had done well.

"The history of the ward and constituency in particular has shown that UDP has not been active in the constituency and ward in particular. But we believe that where ever we have even ten supporters and the local people insist that we should put up a candidate, we would do so."

Mr. Darboe called on Gambian women to follow the footsteps of counselor-elect Awa Gaye to be part of the decision making process.

He prayed for Awa Gaye to be crowned with success in her tenure as counsellor in Kerr Jarga Ward.

