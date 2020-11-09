Gambia: Barrow Sweeps Polls in Niamina, Kerr Jarga By-Elections

9 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

Part of power balancing within some political parties before the 2021 presidential elections, President Adama Barrow's National People's Party (NPP) on Saturday swept both councillorship elections in Kerr Jarga ward and parliamentarian position in Niamina West Constituency.

The position of councilor in Kerr Jarga ward had been vacant for several months as a result of the resignation of the then position holder and Niamina West also had no representative at the parliament due to the passing on of Hon. Demba Sow.

The by-elections should have been conducted two months after the position was declared vacant but due to the corona virus pandemic, it took The Gambia's Independent Electoral Commission about eight months to hold the election.

According to the provisional results of the Niamina West elections, Birom Sowe of the NPP, won 1716 votes which represents 68% while Yero Jallow of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) lost with 805 votes representing 32%.

Similar scenario was repeated as NPP candidate in Kerr Jarga Ward, Awa Gaye, defeat her co-contestants with 2, 327 votes, followed by Yama Cham of GDC with 642 votes, Momadou Sillah of UDP polled 219 votes and Wuyeh Jarra of APRC polled 193 votes.

As part of the victory celebrations, The Point has been informed that a throng of jubilant NPP supporters will today receive the campaign team from Niamina at the Kalagie Bridge in the West Coast Region and drive to Banjul.

The victory celebrations would be held at July 22 Arch, Banjul and will be graced by President Barrow.

'115 die out of 775 annual road accidents'

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.