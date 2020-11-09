Gambia: Barrow Sweeps Polls in Niamina, Kerr Jarga By-Elections

Part of power balancing within some political parties before the 2021 presidential elections, President Adama Barrow's National People's Party (NPP) on Saturday swept both councillorship elections in Kerr Jarga ward and parliamentarian position in Niamina West Constituency.

The position of councilor in Kerr Jarga ward had been vacant for several months as a result of the resignation of the then position holder and Niamina West also had no representative at the parliament due to the passing on of Hon. Demba Sow.

The by-elections should have been conducted two months after the position was declared vacant but due to the corona virus pandemic, it took The Gambia's Independent Electoral Commission about eight months to hold the election.

According to the provisional results of the Niamina West elections, Birom Sowe of the NPP, won 1716 votes which represents 68% while Yero Jallow of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) lost with 805 votes representing 32%.

Similar scenario was repeated as NPP candidate in Kerr Jarga Ward, Awa Gaye, defeat her co-contestants with 2, 327 votes, followed by Yama Cham of GDC with 642 votes, Momadou Sillah of UDP polled 219 votes and Wuyeh Jarra of APRC polled 193 votes.

As part of the victory celebrations, The Point has been informed that a throng of jubilant NPP supporters will today receive the campaign team from Niamina at the Kalagie Bridge in the West Coast Region and drive to Banjul.

The victory celebrations would be held at July 22 Arch, Banjul and will be graced by President Barrow.

