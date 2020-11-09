Gabon: Scorpions to Land in Libreville Today

Following the departure of the first batch of local officials and two players (Ebrima Sohna and Bubacarr Sanneh) to Gabon on Saturday 7 November, the full contingent of the Scorpions including Coach Tom Saintfiet will arrive in Libreville today, Monday 9 November 2020 at 21:00 p.m.

The team will leave Brussels at 15:30 p.m. where they are expected to converge from their different European bases to board the special flight arranged by The Gambia Football Federation and the government of The Gambia.

The team will be hosted at the Park Inn Hotel in Libreville, which is a few minutes' drive from the Airport. Meanwhile the official camp and training for the team will start on Tuesday 10 November 2020 where the Scorpions will train twice a day.

The Scorpions will play away to the Panthers on Thursday 12 November 2020 in Franceville at 4:30 p.m. in Match Day Three of the Afcon Qualifiers with the return fixture in Banjul scheduled for Monday 16 November, 2020.

The Gambia leads Group D on 4 points (+2) goals ahead of Gabon, DR Congo and Angola.

Source: GFF

