Gambia: Gnpc Present Wheelchairs to Members

The Gambia National Para Olympic Committee (GNPC) last Thursday presented 2 propelling wheelchairs and 2 tennis wheelchairs to its athletes.

The committee also presented 31 pairs of elbow crutches to The Gambia Amputee Football Team at the ceremony held at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

Speaking at the occasion, Hagie Drammeh, GNPC media officer explained that that the two daily use propelling wheelchairs were donated and shipped by Mke Bacon and Rick Reelie from Canada while the two tennis wheelchairs were donated by Arie Telman and Astrid van der Meer of Holland.

He added that the 31 pairs of elbow crutches were secured from The Gambia Federation of the Disable.

Mr. Drammeh highlighted that athletes definitely needed the wheelchairs to gain qualification for Tokyo 2021. He added that persons with disabilities have a part to play in national development.

He highlighted GNPC's president, Sulayman Colley contribution to the development of Para sports in the country, saying he is always lobbying for materials for the association from international partners and friends.

Sainey Camara, Secretary General Gambia National Para Olympic Committee, in his remarks quoted the Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities in its preamble (part C) as saying that state parties to the convention reaffirming the universality, visibility, interdependence and interrelatedness of all human rights and fundamental freedoms and the needs for persons with disabilities should be guaranteed to their full enjoyment without discrimination.

He further quoted the convention as saying that it is the duty to promote, protect, fulfill on all equal basis with others.

According to him, the gesture falls under article 30 of the convention which is advocates for participation in cultural life, leisure and a sport, adding that sports is inconceivable with health and socio-economic development.

He expressed the committee's commitment to develop and promote Para sports through inclusiveness, mass participation and opportunities for persons with disabilities through sports.

He thanked donors for their generosity, adding that the materials will help them in their preparation for World Para Athletes Championship Grand Prix which is the qualifiers for the World Para Olympic Games. He also assured donors that the materials will be used for their rightful purpose.

Abdoulie Jallow, Secretary General Gambia National Olympic Committee, said getting equipment for athletes is key to sports development, and therefore commended the committee for equipping its athletes to ensure they are competitive in the world stage.

He expressed his office commitment to support all associations in ensure they have as many athletes as possible not only qualify but compete effectively in all competition.

"We at the National Olympic Committee will ensure that you make your participation in all your qualifiers on time and very well prepared in collaboration with your executive", he assured Para Olympic athletes.

He also encouraged the committee to encourage more women in their activities as sport is inclusive.

Marcel Mendy, Executive Director National Sports Council (NSC), said one cannot achieve excellence in sports without equipment.

He assured the committee of government's support to ensure we move our sports to another level, saying the NSC Act does not discriminate.

"Sports can move our economy from one place to another and also create employment", he pointed out, saying this is why government takes keen interest in what happens in our sports.

