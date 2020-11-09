Malawi/Zambia: Malawi Beat Zambia to Qualify for Cosafa Semis With Chawinga's Vital Goal

9 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi has claimed the bragging rights in the southern African women football after winning narrowly 1-0 at the on-going Cosafa Women's Championship in Port Elizabeth qualified for the semifinals.

China-based Temwa Chawinga scored the only goal of the match.

No fans are allowed access into the stadiums, but the senior championship matches are being broadcast LIVE on SuperSport's Variety4 in South Africa, and Variety 4 Africa and Go Select 2, as well as being streamed LIVE on www.cosafa.tv.

