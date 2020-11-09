Malawi: Pan African Parliament Delegation Arrives in Malawi

9 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A Pan African Parliament (PAP) delegation arrived in the country on Sunday as officials from the Malawi parliament say the visit will help Malawi learn on how best to make the National Assembly more independent.

The delegation is led by the acting president, Bouras Djamel.

Speaking on arrival at the Kamuzu International Airport, Djamel said the delegation is here to discuss the relationship between the Pan African Parliament and the Malawi Parliament.

"We are here to see all the areas that we can work together with the Malawi Parliament. "Again, as you know, Malawi recently had elections, so we are here to also congratulate the President and the people of Malawi, " said Djamel.

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo said Malawi will take advantage of the visit to learn more on how to make parliament more independent.

"We want to have our own budget office and our own bill office, so this visit will help us learn how other countries are running these offices," he said.

Kazombo said Malawi will learn a lot of things from the delegation which he said will help Parliament of Malawi in many aspects of its functions.

The delegation is expected to hold audiences with President Lazarus Chakwera and the Speaker of parliament Catherane Gotani Hara.

It is planned that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the two Parliaments to enhance mutual cooperation and interests.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.