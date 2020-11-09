Malawi: Pan African Parliament Delegation Arrives in Malawi

A Pan African Parliament (PAP) delegation arrived in the country on Sunday as officials from the Malawi parliament say the visit will help Malawi learn on how best to make the National Assembly more independent.

The delegation is led by the acting president, Bouras Djamel.

Speaking on arrival at the Kamuzu International Airport, Djamel said the delegation is here to discuss the relationship between the Pan African Parliament and the Malawi Parliament.

"We are here to see all the areas that we can work together with the Malawi Parliament. "Again, as you know, Malawi recently had elections, so we are here to also congratulate the President and the people of Malawi, " said Djamel.

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo said Malawi will take advantage of the visit to learn more on how to make parliament more independent.

"We want to have our own budget office and our own bill office, so this visit will help us learn how other countries are running these offices," he said.

Kazombo said Malawi will learn a lot of things from the delegation which he said will help Parliament of Malawi in many aspects of its functions.

The delegation is expected to hold audiences with President Lazarus Chakwera and the Speaker of parliament Catherane Gotani Hara.

It is planned that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the two Parliaments to enhance mutual cooperation and interests.