Cameroon: Samuel Eto'o - Ex-Footballer Unhurt After Car Crash in Cameroon

Samuel Eto'o - Ex-Footballer Unhurt After Car Crash in Cameroon

10 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Former Cameroon captain Samuel Eto'o has escaped uninjured from a car crash on Sunday.

The 39-year-old was travelling between Douala and Bafoussam in Cameroon when the 4×4 he was travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a bus.

The front end of the 4×4 was badly damaged but fortunately no-one was injured.

A spokesman for Eto'o, Frank Happi, told BBC Sport Africa that the former Barcelona star had no injuries after visiting a hospital for a check-up.

Eto'o decided against pressing charges against the driver, who had initially tried absconding from the scene before being apprehended and taken to a police station.

Instead of taking legal action, there is video footage of Eto'o talking to the driver and urging him to drive more carefully.

