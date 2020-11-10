Nigeria: Buhari Meets UN Deputy SEC.-Gen., Amina Mohammed

9 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, met with Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ms Mohammed is leading a delegation of senior officials of the United Nations to the country.

She met behind closed doors with the Nigerian leader at the president's mini-conference hall.

NAN gathered that the meeting deliberated on strategies to rebuild setbacks occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Mohammed, who is currently inaugurating a UN programme alongside Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, will also be visiting Niger, Sierra Leone and Ghana.

