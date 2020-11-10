Nigeria: Premium Times Journalist Shortlisted for West African Award

According to the organisers, the awards received 740 entries from 13 countries in West Africa.

Kemi Busari, a journalist with PREMIUM TIMES newspaper, has been shortlisted for the 2020 edition of the prestigious West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA).

Organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa, WAMECA is a yearly award that appreciates outstanding journalists who drive change in West Africa. It recognises works from previous year.

Mr Busari, a multiple award-winning reporter, is former Senate correspondent of PREMIUM TIMES and currently the Editor of Dubawa, an independent fact checking hub.

He was shortlisted alongside other Nigerian journalists including Fisayo Soyombo, Olatunji Ololade, Funke Busari, Oladimeji Ramon, Innocent Duru and Kelechukwu Iruoma.

The non-Nigerians shortlisted for the award are Moussa Ngom (Senegal), Sawadogo Delvende Elza Sandrine Clotilde (Burkina Faso) Kebba Manneh (The Gambia) Adwoa Adobea-Owusu (Ghana), Elom Kossi Attissogbe (Togo), Number Souaibou (Burkina Faso), Beryl Richter (Ghana)

Others are Baguiri Chamszou-Dinner (Benin), Akodia Ezékiel Ada (Burkina Faso), Manasseh Azure Awuni (Ghana), Yvette Zongo (Burkina Faso), Solomon Cobbinah (Ghana) and Dimitri Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso).

According to the organisers, the awards received 740 entries from 13 countries in West Africa and the five-member jury, after a thorough review of the entries, shortlisted 20 finalists from six countries.

"The winners for the various categories including the West African Journalist of the Year will be announced at the Awards event.

"All finalists will receive a Certificate of Merit. Ultimate winners will receive plaques, certificates and cash prizes."

"All 20 finalists will also be inducted as fellows of the MFWA's Journalism for Change Network and will be offered regular training opportunities both locally and internationally to enhance their capacity to influence positive change in society through journalism."

"West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards (WAMECA 2020 is supported by MTN-Ghana, the US Embassy in Ghana, OSIWA and Stanbic Bank. The event is also supported by about 65 media partners across West Africa."

"This year's event will be held on Saturday, November 14, at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel, Accra, Ghana and will be graced by media experts, high-level personalities and delegates from sub-regional bodies and civil society groups", the statement read.

For more details on the awards, check www.mfwa.org/wameca.