Nigeria: Premium Times Journalist Shortlisted for West African Award

Premium Times
Premium Times logo.
9 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

According to the organisers, the awards received 740 entries from 13 countries in West Africa.

Kemi Busari, a journalist with PREMIUM TIMES newspaper, has been shortlisted for the 2020 edition of the prestigious West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA).

Organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa, WAMECA is a yearly award that appreciates outstanding journalists who drive change in West Africa. It recognises works from previous year.

Mr Busari, a multiple award-winning reporter, is former Senate correspondent of PREMIUM TIMES and currently the Editor of Dubawa, an independent fact checking hub.

He was shortlisted alongside other Nigerian journalists including Fisayo Soyombo, Olatunji Ololade, Funke Busari, Oladimeji Ramon, Innocent Duru and Kelechukwu Iruoma.

The non-Nigerians shortlisted for the award are Moussa Ngom (Senegal), Sawadogo Delvende Elza Sandrine Clotilde (Burkina Faso) Kebba Manneh (The Gambia) Adwoa Adobea-Owusu (Ghana), Elom Kossi Attissogbe (Togo), Number Souaibou (Burkina Faso), Beryl Richter (Ghana)

Others are Baguiri Chamszou-Dinner (Benin), Akodia Ezékiel Ada (Burkina Faso), Manasseh Azure Awuni (Ghana), Yvette Zongo (Burkina Faso), Solomon Cobbinah (Ghana) and Dimitri Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso).

According to the organisers, the awards received 740 entries from 13 countries in West Africa and the five-member jury, after a thorough review of the entries, shortlisted 20 finalists from six countries.

"The winners for the various categories including the West African Journalist of the Year will be announced at the Awards event.

"All finalists will receive a Certificate of Merit. Ultimate winners will receive plaques, certificates and cash prizes."

"All 20 finalists will also be inducted as fellows of the MFWA's Journalism for Change Network and will be offered regular training opportunities both locally and internationally to enhance their capacity to influence positive change in society through journalism."

"West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards (WAMECA 2020 is supported by MTN-Ghana, the US Embassy in Ghana, OSIWA and Stanbic Bank. The event is also supported by about 65 media partners across West Africa."

"This year's event will be held on Saturday, November 14, at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel, Accra, Ghana and will be graced by media experts, high-level personalities and delegates from sub-regional bodies and civil society groups", the statement read.

For more details on the awards, check www.mfwa.org/wameca.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.