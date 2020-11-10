Nigeria: Niger Governor Tests Positive for Covid-19

9 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Temidayo Akinboyo

The governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The status of the governor, which was revealed by the Niger State Government on Monday on the governor's verified Twitter handle, said the result of his latest test came back positive and he had consequently proceeded on self-isolation.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and generally okay but I am already self-isolating and receiving the best of care," he said.

By the latest development, Mr Bello adds to the rank of the governors who have contracted the virus in the past.

Governors Nasir El-rufai, Rotimi Akeredolu, Kayode Fayemi, Seyi Makinde, Bala Mohammed and Ifeanyi Okowa of Kaduna, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Bauchi and Delta States respectively once contracted the virus.

Despite the reduction in the number of active cases of the virus in the country in recent times, experts have continued to warn of a second wave of the virus if the safety protocols to curtail the spread of the virus as outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) are not adhered to.

