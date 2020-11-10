Nigeria: Fuel Crisis Looms As Oil Workers Begin Strike

Vanguard
Oil worker.
10 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Sylvester Idowu

Nigeria may be heading towards another economic crisis with crude oil production threatened as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has directed its members to proceed on a nationwide indefinite strike.

The strike may also affect fuel supply across the country.

PENGASSAN said the directive became exigent following the federal government's breach of agreement on Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) implementation and redundancy in Baker Hughes.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), PENGASSAN as well as National Union of Petroleum and Natural Workers Union (NUPENG) and the federal government have been at loggerheads over the IPPIS.

IPPIS is an information communications technology (ICT) project initiated by the federal government to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of payroll administration for its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The association had on November 2, 2020, issued a seven-day ultimatum to government agencies and institutions to protest its members' inclusion in IPPIS.

PENGASSAN, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Mr. Lumumba Okugbawa, on Sunday night, regretted that upon the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum, their demands had not been met.

"In view of the above and with the expiration of the ultimatum and subsequent extension, you are hereby advised to withdraw your services effective 12 midnight on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

"Please ensure that your branch members fully comply with this directive while you await further directives," the statement said.

The statement urged all zonal offices to monitor compliance and report the same to the national secretariat of the union.

PENGASSAN and NUPENG had in August suspended a warning strike they embarked upon over the inclusion of oil workers in the IPPIS.

The strike was called off after agreements were reached with the federal government.

Under the agreement, the federal government agreed to pay the owed salaries without using IPPIS, while the issue of IPPS would be sorted out in the future.

It was agreed that the three months' salary arrears owed the oil workers should be paid through the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System platform and not IPPIS.

The senior oil workers have, however, accused the federal government of reneging on the agreements.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.