Kenya: Tuyisenge Re-Union for Gor Mahia in CAF Champions League Draw

9 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Gor Mahia has booked a re-union date with former striker Jacques Tuyisenge after the 19-time Kenyan Premier League champions were drawn against Rwandese side APR in the first round of the CAF Champions League.

Tuyisenge has just recently joined the Rwandese champions after his short stint in Angola with Petro Atletico came to an end.

Also, Gor Mahia coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves will make a return to Rwanda, having previously worked with APR's rivals Rayon Sport when they faced Gor in the group stages of the 2018 Confederation Cup.

The draw for the 2020-21 Champions League was conducted on Monday evening in Cairo, Egypt.

If Gor manages to go through the APR test, with the matches scheduled for 28/29 November and 5/6 December, they will book a second round ticket against the winner in the match between Algeria's CR Belouizdad and Libya's El Nasr.

Gor Mahia has not qualified for the group stages of the CAF Champions League and while being unveiled, the Brazilian tactician Oliveira said this was one of his major targets.

Meanwhile, Kenya will not have a representative in the CAF Confederations Cup. The Football Kenya Federation did not conclude the FKF Cup and hence elected not to nominate a representative for the second tier continental competition.

Elsewhere, Francis Kahata and Joash Onyango's Simba SC have been drawn against Nigeria's Plateau United while Harun Shakava and Duke ABuya's Nkana will face off with Lesotho's Bantu FC.

Morocco's Raja Club Athletic and Wydad Club Athletic as well as Egypt's Al Ahly and Guinea's Horoya, all of who were semi-finalists in this year's interclub competitions have been exempted from the first round.

Also exempted are Esperance, Zamalek, TP Mazembe, Mamelodi Sundowns, AS Vita Club and Angola's Primero de Agosto.

