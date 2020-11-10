Kenya's Elsa Majimbo Wins the 2020 E! People's Choice Award

Instagram sensation Elsa Majimbo is the 2020 winner of the E! People's Choice Awards in the African Social Star category.

The 19-year-old comedian shared the news on her social media platforms on Monday morning and thanked everyone who supported her to bag the prestigious international award.

I WON THE E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD!!!!! I LITERALLY COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT WITHOUT ALL OF YOUR AMAZING SUPPORT. This year has been a whirlwind of discomfort and confusion for everybody, but for me it's also brought with it a great lesson, that sometimes even the greatest obstacles in our path can be opportunities in disguise. A big thank you to the people at @eentertainment for recognizing game 🕶

Ms Majimbo shot into the limelight with her quirky monologues at a time when the world was locked down in houses by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She first went viral in March after posting a hilarious clip on the restrictions meant to contain the pandemic that was threatening to paralyse the whole world.

As many counted 2020 as a lost year, Majimbo is counting her blessing that came in disguise.

"This year has been a whirlwind of discomfort and confusion for everybody, but for me it's also brought with it a great lesson, that sometimes even the greatest obstacles in our path can be opportunities in disguise," she added.

E! also congratulated Majimbo for her win, "The people have voted! 💜 Elsa Majimbo is our #AfricanSocialStar of 2020! 🎉 LET'S CELEBRATE!.

The runners up in the category is Nigerian Vlogger Dimma Umeh.

The People's Choice Awards is an American award that recognises people in the entertainment industry. The nominees are voted for online by the public and their fans.