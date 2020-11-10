Kenya: Wanyama Impresses in the MLS

9 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama scored and was named man of the match as Montreal Impact beat DC United 3-2 on Sunday to make it to the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoffs on the final day of the regular season.

The win ensured Montreal Impact finish ninth with 26 points and book a date against New England Revolution in the play-off on November 21. Wanyama thumped home a powerful header on 74 minutes to make it 2-2. Romel Quiotto then scored the winner on 88 minutes to hand Montreal victory and a place in the play-off.

Donovan Pines had given DC United the lead in the ninth minute before former Barcelona midfielder Bojan Krkic equalized for Impact four minutes later. Ola Kamara then made it 2-1 for DC on 33 minutes before Wanyama's thumping header made it 2-2.

Wanyama is now expected to link up with Harambee Stars in Nairobi on Tuesday ahead of the Wednesday 11 November AFCON 2021 Qualifier against Comoros at Nyayo National Stadium.

The return tie will be played in Moroni on Sunday 15 November. Comoros currently leads Group G of the qualifiers with four points while Kenya is second with two points.

