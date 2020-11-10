Mozambique Police - Islamists Behead 50 People in Troubled Province

D. Anacleto/Deutsche Welle
Thousands of people have fled Islamist violence in Cabo Delgado, often ending up in refugee camps like this one in Metuge.
9 November 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Militant Islamists have decapitated more than 50 people in Cabo Delgado province in the north of Mozambique, police say. The militants have been carrying out brutal attacks in the province since 2017.

Islamist militants have attacked several villages in Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique in the past few days, beheading more than 50 people, state media and police said on Monday.

"They set the houses on fire and then hunted down people who had fled into the woods and began their macabre action," a police officer told a press conference. Witnesses told local media that the militants had driven residents of one village onto a football pitch before murdering them there.

The militants also reportedly abducted women and children.

Yearslong insurgency

Cabo Delgado province has been in the grips of a rebellion for around three years, fueled by perceived neglect of the region by the national government. Islamist rebels linked to the "Islamic State" group have been exploiting the unrest, carrying out brutal attacks and recruiting disillusioned youth as they try to establish an Islamic caliphate in the region.

In April, the militants shot dead and beheaded more than 50 youths when they allegedly refused to join them.

Human rights groups say government security forces have also committed massive human rights violations in the province as they try to put down the rebellion.

(dpa, AFP)

Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

