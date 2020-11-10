Rwanda: 'He Is a Clever Striker' - AS Kigali Hail New Signing Lawal

9 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS Kigali head coach Eric Nshimiyimana has said that new signing Aboubakar Lawal is a clever player and will greatly contribute to the club's striking department.

The Nigerian striker completed his two-year move to AS Kigali last Friday after impressing Nshimiyimana and his coaching staff during trials that lasted two weeks.

Lawal will be part of the squad that will compete in the upcoming 2020/21 Caf Confederation Cup, which starts later this month.

"He is a clever and skilled striker. He is a team player and knows how to position himself on the pitch," said Nshimiyimana when asked about the Nigeria-born marksman.

"In the brief time he's been with us, I have seen him as a good player who fits well in our formation. His presence in our striking department is a great addition."

New import Lawal is the sixth major signing AS Kigali have made to beef up their squad for the new season following the arrivals of Rwanda internationals Muhadjiri Hakizimana and Emery Bayisenge, Hassan Rugirayabo, Shaban 'Tchabalala' Hussein and Abeddy Biramahire.

AS Kigali will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup - Africa's second-biggest club competition - thanks to their 2019 Peace Cup glory.

The 2020 Peace Cup tournament was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

