Tanzania: Magufuli Says Time to Now Focus on Economy

9 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Apolinari Tairo

Tanzania President John Magufuli arrived at the Jamhuri Stadium at 9.30am, mask-less, for the swearing-in ceremony. The packed event was the first of its kind to be held in Dodoma.

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi also didn't wear face masks.

In his speech, delivered in Kiswahili, President Magufuli said he was honoured to be the first president to be sworn-in in Dodoma, five years after his first swearing-in ceremony in 2015 in Dar es Salaam. He promised to build a bigger and better venue after noting that an overwhelming number of people were locked out of the venue because of its size.

He thanked Tanzanians for trusting him and his party CCM with a second term to serve them. He said God had blessed the country and saved them from the Covid-19 pandemic, and that was why the country could hold elections with no health concerns.

President Magufuli stressed that the time for politicking was over and that all leaders needed to now focus on developing the country and growing the economy. He promised to make Tanzania self-dependent by banking on its minerals and natural resources, including forests and livestock for a strong economy. He also vowed to continue his fight against corruption in the country.

The brief ceremony was marked with military pomp and music from well-known artistes like Diamond Platinumz and Harmonize. The CCM colours of green and yellow dominated the stadium.

