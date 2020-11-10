Rwanda: Afrobasket Qualifiers - National Team Starts Intensive Preps

9 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national basketball team embarks on intensive preparations on Monday, November 9, ahead of the upcoming qualifiers for the African Basketball Championships (Afrobasket) 2021.

The team started residential camp on Sunday at Onomo Hotel in Kigali, and will be conducting their daily training sessions at Amahoro Stadium.

However, the team's chances have been dealt a blow as two foreign-based players Jean-Victor Mukama (Netherlands) and Elias Ngoga (United States) will not be joining the team after their clubs declined to release them for the qualifiers.

Sweden-based Dylan Schommer Kalecyezi and free-agent shooting guard Kenneth Gasana, who traveled to the United States a fortnight ago, will be the only foreign-based players on Vladimir Bošnjak's squad.

Rwanda begin her Group D qualifiers campaign against Mali on November 26 before facing Nigeria on the 28th and Algeria the following day.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.