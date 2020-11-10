Rwanda: Covid-19 - Thirteen Test Positive in Rwamagana Prison

Thirteen inmates from Nsinda Correctional Facility in Rwamagana District have tested positive for Covid-19, the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije, has said.

Ngamije said this on Monday, November 9, while appearing alongside the Minister for Local Government Prof. Anastase Shyaka on a panel on the national broadcaster where they shed light on where the country currently stands in the fight against Covid-19.

Ngamije said that the infections were detected when 39 inmates were admitted with high fever and respiratory tract challenges.

"In Rwamagana, we have been keeping a keen eye on facilities where we usually treat members from correctional facilities and the fact that 13 of the 39 inmates who had not gone anywhere else tested positive makes us believe that there is a problem in the Nsinda prison," he said.

Ngamije said that currently, the virus continues to be detected sporadically in different parts of the country but random testing continues.

"There are still some people that are testing positive in different parts of the country. That's why this past weekend, we started doing tests in places with high human traffic like the Nyabugogo area at the Mutangana Market, Nyarugenge Market and other busy points," he said.

Ngamije said that the country is well equipped to deal with the virus and to do the required tests.

New penalties

On his part, Minister Shyaka said that it is important that all Rwandans continue to be vigilant especially in places that have high human traffic. However, he pointed out that conversation lines had been opened on how to deal with those that continue to ignore the guidelines.

"Everyone is aware of the guidelines in place but many people continue to portray weakness in respecting the guidelines. This has pushed us to start a conversation with all the stakeholders on how to put in place specific penalties regarding this and how the fines to be hiked significantly for those," he said.

Current status

On Sunday, nine new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Rwanda.

Of the cases, two were detected in Nyagatare District. Meanwhile, Burera, Kirehe, Musanze, Nyabihu, Rubavu, Rusizi districts and Kigali registered a single Covid-19 infection each.

The results were obtained from 1,741 samples taken in the last 24 hours.

The tally of confirmed cases is 5,222 of whom 4,960 have already recovered. A total of 570, 609 tests have been conducted up to date.

So far, 36 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Rwanda.