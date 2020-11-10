Rwanda: Covid-19 - Minister Shyaka Warns of Another Lockdown

9 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Côme Mugisha

Local government Minister Anastase Shyaka has warned of dire consequences, including a possible lockdown as violation of government measures put in place to control the spread of Covid-19 infections continue to escalate.

The minister sounded the alarm after more than 230 people were arrested over the weekend for drinking past curfew time and in dangerously crowded gatherings.

Appearing on the national broadcaster on Monday, Shyaka said that another lockdown is on table in case the public keeps failing to adhere to the directives and threaten gains made towards fighting the virus.

"If Rwandans continue to violate Covid-19 preventive guidelines, we might go into another lockdown," the minister warned.

The number of daily coronavirus cases had fallen significantly in the past month, but a threat of new hotspots lingers as restrictions are eased and numbers are growing lately.

Shyaka cautioned that people should not ignore to protect themselves because of lower daily cases. He said relaxing prevention measures could worsen the situation.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health announced that 13 cases had been diagnosed in Nsinda prison in Rwamagana District.

"We shall go back to the stay-at-home life in two or three weeks if we continue like this," Shyaka warned. He equated the current situation of Covid-19 in Rwanda to a turning point which must reset the course of war against the pandemic.

Violators caught in the weekend were held for the night at different stations in Kigali where they were reminded of the importance of obeying safety directives. They also pay up to Rwf25,000 of fines.

Hospitality establishments that host people after curfew and for prohibited events are also subject to fines and closure of activities. Minister Shyaka stated that the penalties are to be raised.

The Police insists on "maximum compliance" from the general public even as most restrictions are being loosened and life seems almost back to normal.

"Such reckless human behaviours can be the source of further spread of Covid-19 with the risk of taking Rwanda back to bad days of the pandemic including the lockdown," said Spokesperson CP Jean Bosco Kabera.

The weekend arrests were fruits of tips from random citizens, according to the Police. Kabera called on citizens to take responsibility and report such violations.

"Covid-19 is still amidst us and it is spread by the people. We still see new infections and sadly, some people have succumbed to the virus. So, whatever you do and wherever you are running your errands, remember that you can be the source or someone next to you can infect you," Kabera said.

He reminded people to avoid unnecessary movements and prohibited gatherings, go home early, wear a facemask properly, sanitize hands regularly and practice physical distancing.

