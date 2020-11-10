Uganda: President and Comrades Battle Youth for Top Post

9 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Julius Barigaba

President Yoweri Museveni will be facing 11 candidates in the January 14, 2021 presidential vote, in what is shaping out to be a contest between youth and the old guard who have been at the helm nearly four decades.

All 11 were nominated this week by Uganda's Electoral Commission.

President Museveni, in power since 1986, will run against his bush war comrades Henry Tumukunde, 61, and Mugisha Muntu, 62. Five other candidates are aged between 24 and 44.

The man to watch is musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, 38, who has been a thorn in President Museveni's side since he joined politics in 2015, given his popularity and appeal to the youth and urban voters. He is the MP for Kyadondo East constituency.

Bobi Wine, who is running on the National Unity Platform, a party whose leadership he took over this year, has built a vibrant youthful team around him. But for all its energy, political analysts say they are short on experience and political tack, and are a target of state machinery.

On day two, security forces teargassed and arrested Bobi Wine and scores of his supporters, after the nomination. The Forum for Democratic Change candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat was kidnapped and delivered to the nomination venue of Kyambogo Cricket Grounds, barefoot.

Sabiti Makara, a lecturer of political science at Makerere University said President Museveni is aware of Bobi Wine's youthful appeal, and that power is not about to tilt to a younger generation, and especially not from the opposition.

This incumbent has state resources to ensure a favourable outcome, Mr Makara says, referring to the president's swaying to his side of young musicians, bloggers and critics who also speak to the youth.

The president launched his party's manifesto "Securing Your Future" to remind voters of the country's past political instability and the peace that it has enjoyed under his rule. He promised to build 21 more industrial parks, develop infrastructure, fight corruption, and provide security, healthcare, education and justice. If he wins, President Museveni will extend his rule to 40 years.

Nancy Kalembe, the only female presidential candidate, has promised to address integrity, inclusive leadership, quality healthcare and relevant education. The youngest candidate, John Katumba, 24, promised to rebuild the economy by increasing exports and to provide housing for all.

