Tanzania: Current Agriculture Finance Position and What Can Be Done to Better It

AGRICULTURE finance takes a centre stage in determining the fate of the sector. According to Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), of all the loans offered by the banks in Tanzania in 1997 - 2017, only 5.6 per cent found its way to agricultural sector, although this has slightly improved to 8 per cent last year, still it is way too low. The risky nature of the practice highly contributes to this disservice, making the lenders forced to minimise it by putting exorbitant rates.

For decades, Tanzanian farmers have been beneficiaries of financial services from commercial banks, member based organisations and associations, Non-Government Organisations, Government entities and Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs).

However, there are some more forms of financing that gives fresh oxygen to agricultural financing. The following are some of them; Contract farming Contract farming used to be the best refuge to many agro-companies in a past decade, until the recent pervasive character shown by farming groups made the zealous companies to think otherwise.

It has been reported by many interested entities that, farmers' sideselling has been the leading roadblock.

In a normal way, interested agro-companies provide seeds, fertilizers and other inputs, with an agreement of buying the crops at an agreed price or existing market price.

But in many cases farmers have been too unethical to honour the contract by selling to the next 'highest bidder', who in most cases are traders who buy crops on the farm at a slightly inflated price to woo the devastated farmers who mostly strive to solve the immediate financial problems.

Non - farm economy This is another form that most farmers use to finance their activity, through doing non - farm activities that include, agro- processing, trading, manufacturing and commercial and service enterprise.

Though less famous, this method has been instrumental in meeting farming expenses for fertilizers, pesticides, and other farm inputs.

According to studies 35 to 50 per cent of rural households' income across the developing countries comes from no - farm economy.

A fifteen year Word Bank study done in Tanzania came with stunning revelation concerning the indispensability of non - farm economy; it states that, six out of seven people who escaped poverty were either farmers who supplemented their incomes with non - farm earnings or people who have moved out of farming into the non - farm rural sector.

The bigger picture But it would be naïve to isolate and treat the financing problem in agriculture as uniquely the sector's nightmare, although its severity might be dire.

Its diagnosis needs to start with recognizing that farmers are also part of Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (MSMEs).

The large component of companies operating in the economy is Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs).

These provide 85 per cent of employment in the country and contribute to the GDP to the tune of 35 per cent.

The number of SMEs in Tanzania is currently estimated to be at 2.7 million while 54,000 are regarded to be really established SMEs.

They are getting hard raising capital from banks due to a number of reasons but the leading ones are lack of collaterals, unfavourable economies of scales, low financial literacy, compliance burden and poor book keeping knowledge.

And these weaknesses are common to all of the African countries. Like any business, SMEs needs capital for commencing and expanding their business, but it is nearly impossible to get them from established commercial banks or equity markets.

With interest rates currently averaging at 20 per cent, the best financing option for an SME would have been through listing in equity markets.

What to do then? However, like many African Stock markets, Dar Es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) is not a welcoming avenue for upcoming entrepreneurs. With market capitalisation of 19 trillion shillings, only 9 trillion shillings of DSE comes from within.

But time has come for African bourses to take bold steps like the ones taken by NASDAQ in 1973 by removing hurdles that discourages SMEs from admitting their businesses in stock markets, and by so doing increase their liquidity, and at the same time imploring many Tanzanians to develop a culture of investing though stock markets.

Among the conditions that must be adhered by SMEs before getting chance to raise funds from any capital market are, good corporate governance, management practices and accountability.

Many of these practices are missing in many of our small entities, but they can be taught and learned.

In that regard, DSE can work in collaboration with Agriculture Council of Tanzania (ACT), Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), Tanzania Pulses Network (TPN) and other agriculture sector associations to initiate outreach programs and public education, to enlighten the sector players and take DSE to their footsteps.

More or less similar initiative has been taken by Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce (JCC) - one of the oldest chambers in Africa. If JCC's results show any indication then DSE's initiative stands to increase their recruitment and promote financial inclusion.