Tanzania: JPM's Re-Election, Mwinyi's Victory and Future of Tanzania Economy

DURING the presidential campaigns prior to Tanzania's general election held 28th October 2020 two weeks ago CCM candidate contenders, both in the mainland and in the Isles, largely knew it was hard to outshine CCM party's five years record in the mainland in Isles.

This record was agreeably and evidently demonstrated by realisations that summed up to landslide victory securing second term in office with 84.4 per cent of votes for mainland and 76.27 per cent of votes in the Isles. Unquestionably, solid socio-economic improvements and zero broad-mindedness to bribery, which had wrecked Tanzania in the past, undoubtedly, in my assessment enhanced Dr JPM to the decisive re-election conquest.

Amid this success, I will counsel what is desirable to do more to benefit many Tanzanians as a foundation for 2025 another CCM led government came back.

CCM led government must strategically salt and pepper the economy by means of free market principles and with expert advice, with exerting rationally controlled intervention strategies to advance its anticipated objectives.

The question now becomes, having done our nonviolent 2020 general election and majority recognisable CCM party landslide 84.4% votes victory, how could CCM led government concoct our economic drivers to attain the kind of growth the likes of East Asian Dragons continues to enjoy and improve upon? I am confident and of the opinion that having voted for trusted leaders who are trustworthy and committed to protect national values, CCM led government have all it takes to execute its manifesto 2020- 2025 with more drive and dynamism, in a similar way it executed 2015-2020 manifesto that was grandly realised.

First, there is a need to be crystal clear about government intervention during the next five years. Administration connexion in the free market business must be kept at a least possible.

Administration's main focus, in my view should be sternly regulatory oversight, a positive laissez-faire intercession to curb ineffectiveness and market flaws. Tanzania's long-term economic sustainability depends on future investment and access to capital markets.

This has to take mindful evolving world financing landscape and flow of capital. An economy is a very complicated system that balances not just industry, humanity, flow of capital, but equally important is to be aware that it is a living, breathing machine that must be oiled daily with tested decisions that keep the wheels spinning.

As we bring into line to attract investors, locally and internationally, there is a need to be aware that most investors are very sophisticated and appreciate intricacies of the economy. Their decisions to invest or not invest into a given location are informed by the weighted average of numerous factors.

CCM led administration is to be equally sophisticated so as to influence investors' decisions to view Tanzania as priority investment destinations. How? Creating an enabling environment where investors feel satisfied to bring their cash and investments.

We must ask ourselves a few questions if we strictly want to entice investors: Are our laws investors approachable? Is the cost of doing business akin when measured regionally and internationally? Security, court system and sovereignty risk issues? Is the strategy to develop human capital inclined enough to support what investors want? The list is long but these in my opinion are the crucial questions.

Much as these requests might seek answers to entice investors to view Tanzania as their investment endpoint, there is a need to be aware that investors in any situations aren't friends; they owe nothing where they put their money apart from the legal costs of doing business.

To increase and move ahead with good business environment, there is a need to remove non-natural barriers that complicate the investment process.

Tanzania has large quantity of this cheap labour and above all is strategically positioned and has all it takes to be able to diversify its export basket i.e. from gold to industrial minerals, horticultural products etc. to increase its exports and increase its foreign exchange with which to buy investment goods from abroad to hasten our industrialisation agenda process.

Let's use this historical lesson to beef up our economy, because the principles still work. How? There is a need to reorient the entire Tanzanian market to an agro-based economy and prepare to look outward for growth.

To appreciate why this area will bring about the titanic development opportunities, let us consider the following indicators as brainteaser. Tanzania has one of the low-cost labour forces in the world and in the land and weather is perfectly suited to grow almost any additional commercial and food crops on an industrial scale.

By World Bank standards, Tanzania has a somewhat minor GDP an amount that can be easily succeeded from the industrialisation of just few crops like cloves, cassava, avocado, bananas, pineapple, rice, corn, etc.

Elsewhere, these crops bring in billions in revenue worldwide every year and are renewable. Tanzania can take advantage of this comparative advantage to upturn its export share in the world market.

With good plan and designs, I am of the opinion that under Dr JPM in the Mainland and Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi in the Isles, together, bestowed with vision to propel our economy to upper section of middle income status, could accurately put every Tanzanian in the labour market to work in five years if take focus our efforts on agriculture as business like any business! The denial to cuddle the benefits of agriculture has been in my opinion to embrace small farmers contribution has been one of our greatest failures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There is a need to avoid the mistakes of most African Nations which thought that their economies were inflexible and could not adjust to changing conditions or make a drastic move even though their current state of affairs was permanently stagnated.

In overcoming our liabilities to adverse economic events, we need to appreciate that the world has changed and there is a need to change ensuring changes put forward benefits Tanzanians.

There are no more easy access to capital; back-to-back world recessions, a drying up of external finances, and declining prices for raw material, have caused nations to hold on to their limited resources.

Tanzania must go-up up keeping this reality and do all is possible within its resources to limit the impact to our own economy by diversifying our export basket, especially as we implement 2021/22-2025/26 FYDPIII and its innovative financing structure.