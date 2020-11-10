Kenya: Ruto Not Losing Any Sleep Over ICC Case - Kigen

Deputy President William Ruto's legal team remains upbeat despite lawyer Paul Gicheru's surrender to the International Criminal Court, whose evidence may lead to the revival of the 2008 post-election violence case.

In an interview with the Nation, lawyer Katwa Kigen said the case collapsed because the charges against the DP and radio journalist Joshua arap Sang were unfounded.

"In whatever event, please remind yourselves that they already got an acquittal [because] the charges were based on unproven allegations, unfounded claims, false testimonies, and empty assertions from main witnesses, whose characters and testimonies had no integrity," he said.

Mr Gicheru, whose ICC case began on Friday, oversaw an alleged scheme to influence witnesses to either recant or drop their evidence against Mr Ruto, according to submissions made by ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. She also listed ICC fugitives Philip Kipkoech Bett and journalist Walter Barasa as co-conspirators.

"The role of Philip Kipkoech Bett has been to contact the witnesses, at least some of whom they knew previously, and to make initial proposals before bringing them to the managers, particularly Paul Gicheru," said the prosecutor.

Arrest warrant

A fourth person, whose name was not given by the prosecutor in her submissions made in 2015, also played a role, but a request for an arrest warrant was dropped at the last minute.

Mr Barasa and Mr Bett are still at large, but are believed to be living in Eldoret. Ms Bensouda last week asked President Kenyatta's administration to hand over the two.

The alleged bribery attempts began in April 2013 when the Ruto-Sang' cases were to begin. After a few postponements, the cases started when Ruto was deputy president, having been elected in August on a joint-ticket with President Kenyatta.

Five of the witnesses testified, but judges disregarded their testimony because they were not credible. Mr Kigen said the surrender would not improve the prosecutor's case: "Surrender... won't change the falsehood of the charges, nor improve the void and non-existent evidence."

Legal representative

The common legal representative of victims in the Ruto-Sang case, Mr Wilfred Nderitu, said there was nothing the DP should fear in Mr Gicheru's trial.

"I do not think the DP should have anything to fear unless there is evidence linking him to witness tampering," Mr Nderitu told the Nation.

"We have to be guided by the facts rather than speculation. To be fair to Dr Ruto and the process, the best is to wait and see what evidence is going to be produced by the prosecutor against Mr Gicheru and whether it would link the DP to the charges," he added.

Mr Nderitu said it was likely that Mr Gicheru was haunted by the pressure of the arrest warrant, "irrespective of his innocence or guilt" and not necessary "to fix anyone".

"Irrespective of the situation, he wanted to clear his name; he probably has evidence that may point fingers at whoever may be involved in the interference of witnesses," he said.

"He fought hard in court, which said his rights had been violated and should not surrender. He must have come to the realisation that although the court ruled in his favour, that did not invalidate the arrest warrant, which meant his travels were restricted." Mr Gicheru said he surrendered voluntarily.

Next step

"I was not coerced into coming here. I came on my own volition and met all the expenses for my travel," he told the ICC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The DP's legal team will consult widely and decide on their next step once they establish the motive of Mr Gicheru's surprise surrender on November 2.

"After issues of surrender and its context come clearer, we'll consult and decide if and what we may need to do," Mr Kigen said. But establishing the motive may have to wait until March 15, 2021, when Mr Gicheru is expected to file his written submissions.

"The chamber considers that at present, given the nature and the scope of this case, it is not necessary to hold a confirmation of charges hearing. Nevertheless, I would like to apply the logic contained in Rule 121-1 of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence which seek to give an indication of the calendar of proceedings notably for the benefit of the suspect," presiding judge Reine Alapini-Gansou said on Friday.

onyangooluoch85@gmail.com