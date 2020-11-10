Kenya: Foreigners Pull U.S.$11 Million From NSE Counters Over Covid-19 Jitters

9 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Patrick Alushula

Foreign investors on Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) turned net sellers in October, withdrawing Ksh1.13 billion ($11.3 million) on increased risk aversion due to a surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths, halting two months of net buying.

AIB-AXYS Africa data shows that sales by foreign investors surpassed purchases for most days of October, with banking stocks and Safaricom being the most affected.

The net selling by foreign investors in October was a contrast from August and September where net buying of Ksh10 million ($100,000) and Ksh802 million ($8.02 million) was recorded respectively.

Coincidentally, August and September were the only months where net buying by foreign investors was reported since February.

RISK AVERSE INVESTORS

AIB-AXYS Africa head of research Sarah Wanga linked the October net selling to the increased risk aversion and the reduced attractiveness of equities as Covid-19 abyss continues to batter the fundamentals of many companies.

"Foreign investors are generally staying away from emerging and frontier markets. There seems to be an increased risk aversion," said Ms Wanga.

"August and September net buying was mainly due to attractive prices in the banking sector. Prices really fell in weeks that followed the release of half year results presenting attractive opportunities."

October saw foreigners turn net buyers for only five trading sessions but the amounts involved were significantly lower.

Bank stocks such as KCB, Equity and Absa and other large firms like Safaricom and East African Breweries dominated the list of top stocks that featured most in net foreign selling charts.

The trend has persisted in the first week November, with Ksh330 million ($3.3 million) net selling posted between Monday and Wednesday.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.