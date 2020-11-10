Rwanda: Sports Ministry Calls Off Camp for Junior Athletes

10 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Ministry of Sports has at last minute cancelled a training camp for about 70 young athletes as schools continue to gradually reopen after over seven months of closure.

The camp, which was organised by the Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC), was scheduled for November 9-16 in Huye District, Southern Province.

According to RNOSC President, Valens Munyabagisha, the week-long camp was aimed at starting preparing youngsters early for the 2022 African Youth Games to be held in Ethiopia.

Speaking to Times Sport on Monday, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, Didier Shema-Maboko, said that the safety of students and their return to school was priority.

"The camp was a good idea, but the time was not right," explained Shema-Maboko, noting that "students have to go back to school, it's the priority right now. That is what the training camp had to be postponed."

This publication understands that the camp had received a Rwf48million funding from Olympic Solidarity.

